Letter: Olympic Soccer Team Protest
Letter: Olympic Soccer Team Protest

How long will we continue to pay for American athletes - in this case our Women's Soccer Team - to travel to the Olympic Games in order to demonstrate their disdain for their/our country. Their kneeling on the ground during the National Anthem prior to the game was, as they intended, a national disgrace. Of course they have the right to protest and tell the world that America is evil, but should we be supporting it. My boycott of watching and reading about the Olympics began the minute they knelt, and it will continue throughout the Games for all sports. When do we get fed up enough with this behavior that we quit televising it, watching it, writing about it, and reading about it - and involuntarily paying for it. I am at that point right now.

Bill Mason

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

