Letter: Olympics
Just because you CAN do something doesn't mean that you SHOULD.

Gwen Berry, the athlete who took the bronze medal in the Olympic tryouts turned her back when the National anthem played. She was reported saying that the national anthem does not stand for her beliefs.

Olympic athletes represent their country, not any race or religion. If an athlete from Russia or China would turn their back on their National Anthem they would probably be arrested If Ms. Berry does not want to represent our country maybe she should represent a country she believes in.

If Ms. Berry does not want to represent our country than the US Olympic Committee should disqualify her.

There is a time and place for everything. Bringing out our racial problems on the world stage is neither the time or place for protests.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

