Letter: Olympics

I was taught that everything I did, either good or bad, reflected not only on me but the organizations I was associated with.
When I worked for Walmart I represented the store and the entire company. I represented the entire postal service when I had a postal contract.
I represented not only the Navy but the Department of Defense and the entire United States when I served.
It seems to me that the athletes we sent to Tokyo are not athletes who represent America but are athletes who happen to reside in America.
We had another athlete protest for "social justice" while on the podium. Apparently the athletes only represent the "socially oppressed" members of America.
Olympic athletes should represent ALL Americans.
If the US is only sending athletes who RESIDE in America instead of athletes who REPRESENT America, it is time for the United States to withdraw from the Olympics
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.