Letter: OMG the GOP is complicit
Ok, so the majority of Republicans in Congress don’t want a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection, humm, sounds to me like they are culpable, to the 10th power. You can run, but you can’t hide. Nancy Pelosi will make sure, thank you, Nancy! See ya to Kevin McCarthy, Josh Hawley, Marjorie Taylor Green, and all the other 170+ members of Congress, that are too pathetic, to name. This will be a great way to get rid of them all, at once, no time to drag this out. They ALL must GO!

Mary Bradley

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

