Letter: Omicron vs Moronic?

A senior friend noted that rearranging letters of the new Covid variant Omicron produces
Moronic! I too have an abundance of time on my hands which led me to the following: Perhaps the intended name was Moronic, as in a message to those who refuse vaccines and other precautions, thus creating an environment for variants to develop? Our naming department just got it twisted. Makes more sense than any of the virus conspiracies I hear about!
Bob Hutchens
Marana
