 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Omicron vs Moronic?
View Comments

Letter: Omicron vs Moronic?

  • Comments

A senior friend noted that rearranging letters of the new Covid variant Omicron produces

Moronic! I too have an abundance of time on my hands which led me to the following: Perhaps the intended name was Moronic, as in a message to those who refuse vaccines and other precautions, thus creating an environment for variants to develop? Our naming department just got it twisted. Makes more sense than any of the virus conspiracies I hear about!

Bob Hutchens

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News