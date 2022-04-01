 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: On banning books

  • Comments

On April 6, 1933, the Nazi Student Union ordered cleansing their nation of un-German spirits by burning books authored by Jews, liberals, homosexuals, and Communists. The first of the many book-burning ceremonies occurred later on Bebelplatz, Berlin, led by Propaganda Minister, Joseph Goebbels – whose notorious quote, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it", still holds notable American adherents.

The large cobblestoned Bebelplatz surrounds a square glass window, revealing below white empty library stacks. A bronze plaque nearby quotes the 19th century poet Heinrich Heine, “That was but a prelude; where they burn books, they will ultimately burn people as well.” Today we see a fervor to “cleanse” America by banning certain books from our public libraries. Such assault accompanied by new state laws punishing LGBTQs and certain segments of voters prompted me to rephrase Heine, “That was but a prelude; where they ban books, they will ultimately ban people as well.” Please vote for honesty and compassion!

People are also reading…

Ke Chiang Hsieh

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Traitor Trump

I'm a veteran of one of dumbest wars ever fought but I am still a believer in what is correct. "Cadet Bone Spurs " knows one thing about war. …

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News