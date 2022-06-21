 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: On Behalf of Women!

So now it seems that the big Supreme Court "leak" is about plans to destroy "Roe VS Wade". And it seems to me that since in many parts of the world, women are considered to be mere 'brood stock,' this is just one one added insult to womanhood! In the US. women still continue to make less than the hourly wages of men on average. Finally, we are just political objects of the coming election!

I have this continuing fantasy that all men in the world could be 14 years old, raped, pregnant, barefoot, and with NO visible means of income or support. I dare to say that the whole world wound change in a heartbeat!

Janice Campos

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

