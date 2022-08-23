 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: On being fair to Republicans

RE: The August 18th letter "STOP HATING"

Although a very depressing letter, YES, it's true...we have way too much hatred and division In our country. So, as a Democrat, I would like to make a list of the great qualities that I see within the Republican Party; Honesty, Integrity, Empathy, Patience, Optimism, Compassion, intelligence and

Respect for others. May not be a complete list, but most of all.... THEY HAVE THE COURAGE OF THEIR OWN CONVICTIONS.....even if they KNOW that it will probably cost an election.

Yes, I'm speaking of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Rusty Bowers.

Truly great Republicans!

David Hatch

Southeast side

