Letter: on CRT
Letter: on CRT

Dear Editor:

In response to Critical Race Theory and Race Baiting

Sorry, but this race nonsense is not new and has always been an issue for other people/cultures besides Blacks and Whites. Asians, Jews, Hispanics and many more have had to taste inequality and fears of being "persecuted" for being themselves. Now we have a government in the U.S. even more regulated, dictatorial and prejudiced than ever before. It disgusts and angers me that our government has become part of the World's evil that we always have fought against. Recently, with the start of Obama and his sidekick Holder, racism has reared its ugly head again and is looming larger than ever. I have to believe that most Americans see through this hostile, violent and nonsense agenda and we will work through it together....or our nation is truly doomed.

Peter Stern

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

