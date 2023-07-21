Democracy thrives when reason prevails and, most assuredly, liberty is lost reason fails. With echoes of John Locke, Jean Jacques Rousseau, Francis Bacon and Issac Newton, during the Age of Enlightenment, when rational, fact based thought began to dominated public discourse, today, especially for Republicans, we must again go back to the foundational elements of human knowledge and re-commit ourselves to the recognition and absolute acceptance that 1) objective truth exists, 2) our human pursuits must be based on the best understanding of objective truth at any given time, and 3) we must strongly resist those who wish to lead us down a different, irrational path based on fear, lies, deception, superstition, greed, treachery, human domination, bigotry, or other self promoting.