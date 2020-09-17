 Skip to main content
Letter: On Labor Day weekend, economy under Trump rebounding from pandemic
On Friday 9/4 the U.S. Labor Dept. released jobs and unemployment numbers for August. 1.4 million jobs were created far exceeding forecasts. Unemployment fell sharply from 10.2% to 8.4%. In June the unemployment rate was at 14.7%. MSN’s Marketwatch ran a headline,“The economy still has a mountain to climb, but it’s digging itself out faster than expected.” The only people unhappy about the good numbers are Biden and Democrats, who would like to have weak economic growth until the election. The quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be released mid next month and should reflect significant positive economic growth, possibly in the double digits. Before the pandemic, we had a great economy, and not because of Obama or Biden, with the lowest unemployment rates in decades for blacks, Latinos, and women. Wages were rising. President Trump will bring America's economy back again after closing it for two months due to 'science expert's' projections of one to two million Covid deaths.

Doug Lawrence

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

