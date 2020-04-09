Letter: On our own
View Comments

Letter: On our own

In uncertain times, it is legitimate to ask “What should we expect from our federal government?” President Trump told us: “We are all in this together.” Yet when our nation’s governors pleaded for assistance in obtaining critical medical supplies,Trump said: “We are not a shipping clerk.” Who is the “we” he is referring to? Well, the “we” is you and me and in times of crisis, our government just might be called on to distribute essentials. Like now. As the coronavirus exploded, governors begged on their figurative knees for warehoused equipment to save American lives. The President’s son-in-law’s response was: "the notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile, it’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles.” Who is the “our” he is referring to? Well, the “our” is you and me and, yes, the stockpiles are for states’ use in times of crisis. Like now.

Merry Mungo

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News