Letter: On our own

In uncertain times, it is legitimate to ask “What should we expect from our federal government?” President Trump told us: “We are all in this together.” Yet when our nation’s governors pleaded for assistance in obtaining critical medical supplies,Trump said: “We are not a shipping clerk.” Who is the “we” he is referring to? Well, the “we” is you and me and in times of crisis, our government just might be called on to distribute essentials. Like now. As the coronavirus exploded, governors begged on their figurative knees for warehoused equipment to save American lives. The President’s son-in-law’s response was: "the notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile, it’s not supposed to be states’ stockpiles.” Who is the “our” he is referring to? Well, the “our” is you and me and, yes, the stockpiles are for states’ use in times of crisis. Like now.
Merry Mungo
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
