Letter: On planet romper room and UAP

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence's preliminary report on unidentified aerial phenomenon amounts to tacit government acknowlement of UFOs possessing superior, enigmatic technology. It should seem we’re being visited by intelligently controlled, off-world craft interested in our nuclear hardware. Mutually assured destruction is default human doctrine. WMDs, pestilence, and environmental catastrophe are byproducts of a species poised for extinction. Let’s not flunk kindergarten. Imagine an instructor walking into a classroom full of misbehaving children – some locked in mortal combat, some sickly with neglect, and others actively destroying stuff. This Social & Behavioral Scientist would rubber-neck the train wreck of a scene as he walked back out the door. Now, imagine a teacher entering a classroom full of well behaved students – disciplined, attentive, ready to learn. One might feel obliged to teach or, at least interact. The ladder metaphor would demonstrate humanity’s readiness to level up. We need a inverted Manhattan-project approach to study UAP. Nothing short of our existence is on the line.
Walter Lingeman
West side
