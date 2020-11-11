Letter: On Saturday, A Historical Collective Sigh

A collective exhalation of the masses no doubt followed the news as it started beeping and streaming into the national consciousness Saturday.
The physical day was marked in Tucson by a breezy overcast that later developed into stronger wind gusts. The blasts of air bellowing through town kicked up the city’s renowned dust in my barrio, effusing a brown haze down the street.
The weather seemed like kismet. The AP made the call. Enough states had collected enough votes to tip the Electoral College in favor of Joe Biden. Other media outlets followed suit, leaving the United States to let out a collective sigh of relief, venting the tension built up over the last couple of days.
Brian White
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
