I just read Laurie Jurs opinion piece in the January 23 Star. Great work! She lays out the

reality of undocumented border crossers, which is far different from the lurid inventions of the shameless xenophobes who dominate the airwaves.

What do the would-be immigrants want? A chance at a better life, just like own immigrant ancestors did.

Is that really something we should be afraid of?

David Steinberg

Northwest side