Letter: on the contrary

A letter writer has taken issue with my recent letter about the election of Hillary Clinton to the Presidency of the United States.
His argument is that the Electoral College is a "brilliant feature" used to protect against the corruptness of the majority. History denotes it as a defense against "the tyranny of the majority."
The Electoral College was a POLITICAL device that was inserted AFTERWARD into the Constitution so that smaller states would be motivated to vote for ratification. Its brilliancy lay in its ability to disenfranchise voters and therefore allow the tyranny of the minority.
The writer notes that we have a bicameral legislature to give an equal voice to the smaller states, yet he still thinks that those entities need a political machination to assert themselves. I wonder what his opinion would be if Trump had won the popular vote and Clinton had won the Electoral College?
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!