Letter: on the way to 14th century Europe

How did this country reach the point that elected officials are attempting to allow teachers to carry guns but not to speak of anything these representatives do not want students to hear; e.g. anything different, much less controversial?

It feels eerily like a move towards medieval Europe's witch-hunts, inquisitions, and intolerance of thoughts that seemed heretical.

Only the world is not flat, the earth revolves around the sun, disease is spread by rodents, White men are not superior (unless, of course, you believe they are) and we've many centuries to establish that war begets war.

WHY ARE THESE PEOPLE SO FRIGHTENED??

Lew Hamburger

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

