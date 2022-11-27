 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: On to the next bully...

  • Comments

As Republicans muster courage to break up with Trump, their eye is on the younger, prettier package of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

An arguable fascist, DeSantis’ victory speech touted his vision of the greatest accomplishment of his last 4 years - creating the most ‘unwoke’ state in the nation.

Other highlights of his tenure: ignoring the covid19 pandemic, he managed to kill off additional thousands of Floridians; importing immigrants from Texas to bus to northern states, he cost Florida millions; his election integrity unit terrified minority voters, found little fraud. The benefits of these to Floridians remains elusive.

“Cross him once and you’re dead”: the opinion of an anonymous legislator. Undoubtedly a fitting heir to the former MAGA president.

Beth Isabelle

People are also reading…

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sore loser Lake

When the Governor's race was called for Katie Hobbs, instead of finding a crumb of professionalism or graciousness, Kari Lake instead continue…

Letter: Kari Lake Finally Correct!

“Arizonan’s Know BS when they see it” was Kari Lakes’s verbal response to the Associated Press election call of Lake’s defeat for Arizona gove…

Letter: advice for kari lake

Stop it! - You lost because enough arizonans saw thru the smoke and insanity of you and your election issues to deem you unfit for office. Eno…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News