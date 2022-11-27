Letter: On to the next bully...

As Republicans muster courage to break up with Trump, their eye is on the younger, prettier package of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

An arguable fascist, DeSantis’ victory speech touted his vision of the greatest accomplishment of his last 4 years - creating the most ‘unwoke’ state in the nation.

Other highlights of his tenure: ignoring the covid19 pandemic, he managed to kill off additional thousands of Floridians; importing immigrants from Texas to bus to northern states, he cost Florida millions; his election integrity unit terrified minority voters, found little fraud. The benefits of these to Floridians remains elusive.

“Cross him once and you’re dead”: the opinion of an anonymous legislator. Undoubtedly a fitting heir to the former MAGA president.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side