Letter: Once Again!

It happened again: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Santa Fe High, etc. Why do our children continue to get murdered at school? The answer is complex but there is one political party and lobby that facilitate these situations. One party, which I shall not name is the party of hate. They hate immigrants, women’s rights, LGBT’s, climate change actions, and sensible gun laws. But they love and protect their guns at all cost! It doesn’t have to be this way. Parents shouldn’t have to worry that their morning good bye is going to be the last time they see their children alive. As long as the party of hate is able to influence public policy, the future of our children remains in jeopardy. I am a lifelong gun owner who agrees with most Americans that we require common sense gun laws. Parents, you know what you have to do in November.