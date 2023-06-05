Ol' Joe falling at his Airforce Academy address. Is he the best the Dems can offer in 2024?
I can imagine that political party of whiners scrambling to find someone to beat Trump! May I suggest they back the Democrat Congressional Representative from New York - I think her name is Alexandria Occasionally-Crazy, or something like that. She'd truly represent today's "has been:" political party.
Welcome back, President Trump!
Jack Calaway
Northeast side
