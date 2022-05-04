 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One Good Idea

Re: the April 24 article "Suit seeks to prohibit machines that count AZ ballots."

Two Republicans, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are suing to block the use of the machine counting of ballots; (“Suit Seeks to Prohibit Machines that Count AZ Ballots”, Star 4/24/2022). Mostly I think what they propose are bad and unworkable solutions toward achieving election integrity. But they do propose one very good idea I think we should pursue:

“They want each ballot to have a unique identification number known only to the voter, so each voter can tell if his or her ballot was counted properly.”

Providing voters with a tool they could use to check how their own ballot was counted would go a long way to ensuring election integrity and public confidence. Having the ballot number known only to the voter would protect the secrecy of the voter’s choices. I hope we can adopt this idea.

John McConnaughey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

