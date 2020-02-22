Letter: One letter writers interpretation of words
To all those who state that President Trump and his supporters use hate speech - you are wrong. It is how you choose to interpret or react to another person’s words and absolutely no one is a mind reader. I was taught that each of us has the power of how we choose to react to words and to not let our visceral reactions determine our response and the eventual outcome.

Don’t you have control over your own mind and emotions? Why would you let what others say, that you don't agree with, turn you into an angry, ugly, and often vulgar responder – which then only adds to the division occurring? Suggest, you step back a moment to remember the old and wise saying: “Stick and stones may break our bones, but words will never hurt me”.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

