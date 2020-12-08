 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: One more person to lose a job
View Comments

Letter: One more person to lose a job

Should we pity “donny boy”? (NOT!!). On Jan. 20, 2021, he will lose his job; he will be unemployed. It is doubtful that he would qualify for unemployment benefits. Some people at the White House could show him websites to help him write a resume. Also, they could show him websites that offer jobs he might qualify for (golf pro?).

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News