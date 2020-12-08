Letter: One more person to lose a job

Should we pity “donny boy”? (NOT!!). On Jan. 20, 2021, he will lose his job; he will be unemployed. It is doubtful that he would qualify for unemployment benefits. Some people at the White House could show him websites to help him write a resume. Also, they could show him websites that offer jobs he might qualify for (golf pro?).
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
