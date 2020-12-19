 Skip to main content
Letter: One more reason to get rid of Electoral College
In the last couple of weeks, we have witnessed another important reason why we need to get rid of the Electoral College. Bully GOP leaders are harassing state legislatures and Governors of some states to drop their current Electors and replace them with Trump-friendly Electors. If Electors can be this easily manipulated, we can no longer ensure a fair, just and unbiased election. This is not what our founding fathers intended. Threatening and badgering elected officials who honestly and with integrity conducted the election process, reveals the tyranny of the few.

Margie Petersen

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

