Letter: One of The Good Guys.!

In a Feb. 3 opinion piece Keith Burris laments the decision of Senator Portman of Ohio to retire next year.
“He’s one of the good guys” proclaims Mr. Burris, but getting down to basics, he admits that Portman voted for Donald Trump’s policies 95% of the time!
And yet Burris calls him bipartisan, and a role model. I think the problem here is confusing style with substance. Portman may be polite and soft-spoken, but voting with a right-wing extremist like Trump almost without exception is clearly not bipartisan. Neither is voting to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment last year, nor
will his acquittal vote be in the forthcoming insurrection impeachment.
I think it’s more accurate to describe politicians like Portman as enablers of extremism than as reasonable moderates. And as for his departure from the Senate, good riddance.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
