Letter: One Person Has Enormous Power to Heal Our Nation

One person has enormous power to heal our nation: Donald Trump.
IF President Trump were to graciously concede the election, it would provide enormous relief for the divisions in our country. It would make it possible for the Biden administration to begin on a level playing field. It would be the best way for the President to "make America great again" by restoring an honored tradition from our nation's heritage.
Of course, the likelihood of this happening is almost nil. Our nation will suffer needlessly unless those of good conscience will contact their Senators, Congressional Representatives and Governors, urging them to declare that a clear winner has been elected and the results of the election need to be respected. Jerry Haas
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
