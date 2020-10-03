 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: One "Presidential" Debate is over.
View Comments

Letter: One "Presidential" Debate is over.

In life, there are smelly, disgusting, scary things that we want to walk away from. The sewage system overflows. Someone vomits on you. You witness a murder. A person you trust betrays you. If we turn away in disgust and walk away, the smelly, disgusting, dangerous thing is still there. It doesn’t cease to exist because we are not looking at it.

So, hold your nose, settle your queasy stomach, vomit if you have to. And vote anyway. If each vote didn’t matter would the powers that be work this hard to keep people from voting? Elections will go on. Elections offices have been doing what is necessary, pandemic or not, day after day, outside of the limelight. The votes will be counted. We know how to do this. We’ve done it for 244 years, every four years, no exceptions, not for war, not for pandemics, not when markets crashed. We know how to do this.

So, choose. Don't let others choose for you.

Jana Spalding

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Steve Kerrrrr ... should mind his own business in "failed state" California, says the chairman for Pima County's Republican Party. That and more in our Monday Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A Choice

To all those voters who have moved to Arizona from a state run by Democrats because you were fed up with the taxes, entitlement programs, crim…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News