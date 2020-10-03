Letter: One "Presidential" Debate is over.

In life, there are smelly, disgusting, scary things that we want to walk away from. The sewage system overflows. Someone vomits on you. You witness a murder. A person you trust betrays you. If we turn away in disgust and walk away, the smelly, disgusting, dangerous thing is still there. It doesn’t cease to exist because we are not looking at it.
So, hold your nose, settle your queasy stomach, vomit if you have to. And vote anyway. If each vote didn’t matter would the powers that be work this hard to keep people from voting? Elections will go on. Elections offices have been doing what is necessary, pandemic or not, day after day, outside of the limelight. The votes will be counted. We know how to do this. We’ve done it for 244 years, every four years, no exceptions, not for war, not for pandemics, not when markets crashed. We know how to do this.
So, choose. Don't let others choose for you.
Jana Spalding
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
