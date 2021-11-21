Letter: “One religion?”

To quote from the msnnewsfeed: “Michael Flynn wants to make it clear that in the US, ‘If we are going to have one nation under God -- which we must -- we have to have one religion’.”
Which one? While most Americans probably identify as Christian, in the US there is also Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, tribal religions, pagan religions, New Agers, etc. Also there are agnostics and atheists. Before the Revolution, the Framers of the Constitution had to deal with the official religion of England, so the very first freedom they put in the 1st Amendment in the Bill of Rights is freedom of religion. This means that as long as you don’t hurt yourself, other people, the environment, and basically obey the law, you can worship (or not) as you please.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
