 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: “One religion?”
View Comments

Letter: “One religion?”

  • Comments

To quote from the msnnewsfeed: “Michael Flynn wants to make it clear that in the US, ‘If we are going to have one nation under God -- which we must -- we have to have one religion’.”

Which one? While most Americans probably identify as Christian, in the US there is also Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, tribal religions, pagan religions, New Agers, etc. Also there are agnostics and atheists. Before the Revolution, the Framers of the Constitution had to deal with the official religion of England, so the very first freedom they put in the 1st Amendment in the Bill of Rights is freedom of religion. This means that as long as you don’t hurt yourself, other people, the environment, and basically obey the law, you can worship (or not) as you please.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News