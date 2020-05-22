Letter: One Republican Conscience
Letter: One Republican Conscience

By being complicit in the criminal incompetence of Trump’s Coronavirus response, his denial of any Federal responsibility, and his daily dose of lies, our Republican Senators and Representatives are betraying their country, their party, and their conscience. This is the cost of prioritizing your political career over your constituents, in the age of Trump. For 3 1/2 years, day after day, they have a turned blind eye to each new depth of his despicable behavior, disheartening those of us who proudly supported Senator John McCain, and his willingness to be the conscience of the Republican Party.

Our current Republican Senators’ willingness to sacrifice the health and wellbeing of their constituents, and their country, does not make them good Republicans. It makes them traitors.

I believe the Republican Party still has voters who are ready to say, “Enough is enough.” For America’s sake, and your own, do what our politicians won’t. Vote your conscience in November.

Mark McKinney

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

