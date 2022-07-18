 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One sided January 6 investigation

The Democrat dominated House Select January 6 committee investigation continued its televised hearings today, June 28. with "new evidence." A former aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Miss Hutchinson, testified about there having been armed people at his January 6 rally. The Secret Service opposed that and Trump said, 'take their mags", meaning their firearms magazines and "they are not here to hurt me." It was not uncommon for armed citizens to attend Trump's rallies. Trump did say to peacefully march to the Capitol. This is a totally one sided investigation. No opportunity for a Trump defense team to cross examine witnesses or present a rebuttal case. I believe it is purely political to influence the upcoming elections. Ironically, Trump's "revenge" against all the Democrat lead investigations of him comes in the form of his three SCOTUS appointees making for a conservative majority and issuing decisions that cause Democrats to go ballistic. And, the January 6 investigation of Trump, is setting up a DeSantis or Pence win in 2024.

David Garcia

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

