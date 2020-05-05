Letter: One Size Doesn’t Fit All
Letter: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

As I watch 60 minutes tonight I am struck by the inefficiency of large government. The first segment highlighted how people who have lost their jobs because of Social Distancing requirements and inefficient Cares and PPP payments. The second segment was about Farm subsidies and the way lawyers work the congressionally approved rules regarding all payments. The third segment dealt with rural hospitals that lost cash flow and their potential futures because of rules regarding elective surgery and procedures.

The irony of this is that this pandemic is and will be used to increase big government’s control over our lives. The Constitution enumerates the role of the Federal Government all other to State and Local. We should learn our lesson but will we?

Bill Blaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

