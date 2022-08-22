 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: One Way of Looking at the Death Penalty

The Company We Keep

In the United States and Arizona in particular, the death penalty is legal and carried out. The arguments in its favor, deterrence and retribution, are shaky at best. And some wonder what they say about our cultural values. Another way of evaluating state sanctioned execution is to look at the nations who support the punishment and those who oppose it. According to deathpenalty.org nations who have abolished the death penalty include England, Canada, Mexico, France, Italy, Ukraine, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand, and Israel. According to the Stroum Center for Jewish Studies at the University of Washington, the State of Israel is an unusual case. Although the death penalty remains on the books, it has been employed only once, that for the execution of Adolph Eichman, and never again. On the other hand according to worldpopulationreview.com, nations who employ the death penalty include Afghanistan, China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, North Korea, Pakistan and the United States. Just consider…

George Mairs

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

