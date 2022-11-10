Letter: One world

Re: the nov. 9 article "Leader floats fossil fuel treaty."

In the article, UN experts said that “…companies pledging to get their emissions down to net zero better make sure they’ve got a credible plan and aren’t just making false promises.” And herein lies the sticky wick.

Take for example the recent October 27th launch of the SpaceX, Falcon9 rocket with 53 Starlink satellites.

There have been 128 prior successful SpaceX, Falcon 9 missions. And according to Wikipedia today, (Nov. 9) there are 100 more scheduled for 2023.

I looked up what fuel was used for the launches: the answer was liquid oxygen and Rocket Grade kerosene- which is derived from Petroleum… which is derived from gasoline… which is derived from fossil fuels.

I’m pretty sure Elon Musk, being the bright boy he is, will find a way to encourage fuel companies to continue pumping out what’s necessary to launch his next 100 rockets.

Politics aside, we have only one world. And it doesn’t only belong to the Elon Musks on the planet.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side