Letter: One year anniversary of the January 6 attack on our Capitol

On the anniversary of the violent mob that attacked our Capitol trying to pull off a coup, Liz Cheney said it exactly right: "We can either be loyal to Donald Trump or we can be loyal to the Constitution, but we cannot be both.” Our democracy is on the brink if we keep allowing the GOP and MAGA worlds to perpetuate claims of election fraud that does not exist. Social media/TV/radio outlets that continue to promote election lies, political violence, and conspiracy theories are making $ BILLIONS – all at the expense of the truth.
The only “ steal” going on right now is the glut of voter suppression laws intended to actually steal the 2022/2024 elections: ensuring that results will be what the GOP wants them to be. President Biden won by 7 million votes: 7 million votes confirmed by real audits, over 60 state and federal court rulings, and even our sham Cyber Ninjas. Yet, the “big lie” persists, and it’s an assault on our democracy.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.