Letter: Ongoing murder by guns.
What in gods name is the matter with our politicians? Why do they allow....yes, allow.....murders to continue to take place day in and day out in our country? Why can't gun control be passed and enforced? Are they frightened they will lose the support of gun carrying supporters? Why do they care? Why are Democrats afraid of "hurting the feelings" of noncaring Republicans who will never act to save the lives of living, breathing people trying to go about normal lives. The murdered had a heart beat....they had a life. You can't work across the aisle....the GOP won't work with you. Stand up straight, Democrats, kill the filibuster, pass strong gun control now and stop being complicit in legal murder in our country.

Judy Mercer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

