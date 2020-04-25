Letter: Online Learning
I am a mom of two boys, who are in second and fourth grade. My oldest son has Tourette’s Syndrome and learning challenges, and one area that has baffled us all is his reading. He can read anything but has some very quirky comprehension with holes that no one has been able to identify.

To help bridge this gap, I decided to give an online tool called Stride a try. To my surprise, we are seeing results I never imagined. Stride has helped us pinpoint where my son struggles so we can reinforce the specific areas where he needs additional help.

More so, this program has kept both of my sons engaged while we’re all at home all day, and it’s awesome to hear them having fun with learning again. Learning in this new way has been eye opening for us, and I can’t wait to share what we’ve discovered with his teachers when we get back to school.

Kelley Kaine

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

