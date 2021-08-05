 Skip to main content
Letter: Only 13% of 50,000 released migrants have thus far contacted ICE
Axios released a story, "Scoop: 50,000 migrants released; few report to ICE." It details that of 50,000 migrants released from Border Patrol custody between March and July, only 13% have thus far contacted ICE as directed. Because of the enormous numbers of migrants being encountered at the border, the Border Patrol has not had the time or resources to formally issue their usual Notices to Appear in Immigration court documents to migrants, so have just been releasing them into the public with a promise of contacting an ICE office later. Meanwhile, Yahoo News has reported that as of July 22, 1,000 Texas state troopers deployed to the border have made over 53,000 migrant apprehensions, made 3,400 criminal arrests, been involved in 546 vehicle pursuits, have seized more than 4,800 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine, seized 936 firearms and $7.8 million dollars. Yes, this is a real border disaster Joe, Kamala, Democrats, the Star's Tim Steller and Curt Prendergast!

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

