Letter: Only A Scratch!
After the stinging rebuke of the Texas case by the United States Supreme Court, Rudy Giuliani has announced that the President will pursue other options, new lawsuits. This reminds me of the scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail where the Black Knight, completely dismembered, continues to challenge his opponents, declaring, "It's only a scratch!" In that scene the pilgrims just shake their heads and move on, just as most of the nation is doing right now, despite the quixotic efforts of those who continue to deny the reality of Joe Biden's win.

Paul Ottley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

