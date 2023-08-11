Kevin McCarthy threw a tantrum after Trump’s third indictment. Lindsey Graham disparaged juries and the judicial system. Ted Cruz, well he was just Ted Cruz. Tens of millions believe Trump should be the next president. He threatens retribution when he returns to office. Trump puts forward no policies nor anything in support of Americans. He rants at his rallies telling the members of his cult what a victim he is. Is this what his followers believe would be a suitable president? Republicans praise him and he continues to be high in the polls. If Trump is found guilty of but one of the 78 counts against him, he will be a convicted felon. However, the American voters will not tolerate Trump, and he will not be elected president. He may be high in the republican polls but the masses that are not of that party will erase him from history except for speaking points in law schools. Our nation will be saved from Trump.