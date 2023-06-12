Re: Paul McCreary’s Opinion Article: “Amount of US debt is incomprehensible.” I learned only $7,000,000 was budgeted for space alien detection. This is not enough. How can Mulder and Scully operate with so little money. In the last decade Fox and Dana have discovered two aliens from the planet Gop. Both have been located in the State of Florida. With much astute reasoning and sound analysis they have discovered that the Gop aliens are pugnacious, are taken to wearing white rubber boots, and use excessive amounts of Earthly hairspray. They are dangerous as all of the planet Gop are. They thrive on power and being before a camera. Gopers express themselves in ridiculous ways as they often slander and libel Earthlings, especially those that disagree with them which are in the millions. Exposing these Gop aliens is important to our national defense. To send them back is important and the alien budget needs to be doubled. Thanks to Paul for raising this topic.