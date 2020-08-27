 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Only The Best People
View Comments

Letter: Only The Best People

The president once promised us that he would only hire "the best people." Yet numerous Trump aides, advisers and associates have now been indicted. The most prominent members of his inner circle to be convicted of crimes are personal lawyer Michael Cohen, campaign manager Paul Manafort, deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, political advisor George Papadopoulos, and personal friend Roger Stone. Former White House Advisor Steve Bannon was recently indicted for allegedly defrauding donors that pledged to a $25 million fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border. When asked by a reporter what this pattern of criminality said about his personal judgment, the president replied “Well, I have no idea.” That’s rich! A pattern of lies, graft and corruption surrounding a president is a giant red flag that every voter should be concerned with as we prepare to vote in November.

Linda Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News