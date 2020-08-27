Letter: Only The Best People

The president once promised us that he would only hire "the best people." Yet numerous Trump aides, advisers and associates have now been indicted. The most prominent members of his inner circle to be convicted of crimes are personal lawyer Michael Cohen, campaign manager Paul Manafort, deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, political advisor George Papadopoulos, and personal friend Roger Stone. Former White House Advisor Steve Bannon was recently indicted for allegedly defrauding donors that pledged to a $25 million fundraising campaign to build a wall along the southern border. When asked by a reporter what this pattern of criminality said about his personal judgment, the president replied “Well, I have no idea.” That’s rich! A pattern of lies, graft and corruption surrounding a president is a giant red flag that every voter should be concerned with as we prepare to vote in November.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!