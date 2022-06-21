Letter: Only Trumpers? Where are Democratic primary results?

The Radical Party seems to be dominating the news. I can’t find much information about the Democratic primaries held since March. The extremist propagandists are doing what they did in 2016 and 2020, commanding and monopolizing the news in the same manner in 2022. And the so-called “liberal media” is bending over backward to accommodate their influence.

Only the disgraced ex-president and those he endorses, or doesn’t, are mentioned on any station’s primary recaps. Remember, the more a lie is repeated, the more people will believe it. The GOP candidates have no record of individual or party accomplishments over the past eight years, other than a tax cut for the prosperous (including themselves).

It is OK to criticize a sitting president. The mettle of a man or woman is how they handle criticism and what they do about it. President Joe Biden has taken his fair share of critiques. He’s responded by making proposals, trying to work with Congress and the Party of NO.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

