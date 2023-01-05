Letter: Only Women Should Set Their Reproductive Policies

The January 2nd “Poor planning” letter to the Editor should be Exhibit A for why we must change our laws so that only women are allowed to propose and vote on women’s reproductive policies. Though women are just 51% of the voters, they incubate, deliver, nurture, and provide the majority of childcare and lifelong love for 100% of us. They are in charge of the future of humanity. The least we can do is let them determine the rules for their own bodies. They don’t need “Poor planning” lectures from men who will never have to worry about pregnancy.