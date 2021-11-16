 Skip to main content
Letter: op-ed columnist Leonard Pitts-racial prejudice
Letter: op-ed columnist Leonard Pitts-racial prejudice

To the Editor:

Thank you for bringing back Leonard Pitts to the Star Editorial Page. His comments on racial prejudice are right to the point. In his column on November 12th, 2021 he highlighted a 10 month prison sentence that has been given to a January 5th rioter during which time she plans to catch up on her reading. He compared this sentence to a couple of black prisoners who are currently in prison for many years for minor drug offenses. We white Star readers need to read Mr. Pitts' insightful opinions.

Susan Girardeau

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

