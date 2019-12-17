Letter: Op-Ed on climate change hits the mark.
View Comments

Letter: Op-Ed on climate change hits the mark.

Two thumbs up for Mike Carran’s Dec 11th op-ed “Encourage Congress to tax carbon, change the future.” With discouraging news about the lack of progress in fighting climate change, it’s heartening to know that there are solutions that can be effective, good for people and the economy, and revenue neutral.

The op-ed mentioned support from a 2014 study (the REMI report.) In October, Columbia University issued an independent report echoing REMI’s conclusion — carbon pricing can work.

We can make huge progress in solving the climate change problem by enacting the legislation mentioned in the op-ed (HR 763). Shorter than most magazine articles, I checked this bill out on congress.gov. It’s simple, understandable, it creates regulatory certainty, and would be a great start to a clean-energy economy.

I called Ann Kirkpatrick to let her know this is the kind of action we need on climate change.

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News