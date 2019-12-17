Letter: Op-Ed on climate change hits the mark.

Two thumbs up for Mike Carran’s Dec 11th op-ed “Encourage Congress to tax carbon, change the future.” With discouraging news about the lack of progress in fighting climate change, it’s heartening to know that there are solutions that can be effective, good for people and the economy, and revenue neutral.
The op-ed mentioned support from a 2014 study (the REMI report.) In October, Columbia University issued an independent report echoing REMI’s conclusion — carbon pricing can work.
We can make huge progress in solving the climate change problem by enacting the legislation mentioned in the op-ed (HR 763). Shorter than most magazine articles, I checked this bill out on congress.gov. It’s simple, understandable, it creates regulatory certainty, and would be a great start to a clean-energy economy.
I called Ann Kirkpatrick to let her know this is the kind of action we need on climate change.
Edward Beshore
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.