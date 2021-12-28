 Skip to main content
Letter: Op Eds right on
Letter: Op Eds right on

Wow, all the op eds in the 12/22 Daily Star were so right on! I especially liked the one on the filibuster by Chris Allen. Too bad this young man is too young to run for office! I would recommend that everyone read his insightful comments—especially Senator Sinema!

Other opinions on private prisons, immigrant children, vax holdouts and Build Back Better are also excellent.

In the spirit of the season, I hope everyone can see fit to get vaccinated for the good of mankind. All religions command that we should practice kindness and generosity toward others, and there is no better way right now than to protect others from getting Covid.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

