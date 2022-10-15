Letter: OPEC+ revenge on Biden

OPEC+ announced that it will cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day. It has been reported that officials from the Biden administration intensely lobbied, aka begged, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, etc. not to do so. So why did OPEC+ decide to do this? I think it was a pay back to Biden ahead of the elections for his previous calling Saudi Arabia a "pariah nation" and desperately attempting to do another flawed nuclear deal with Iran. Now the Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress are threatening to end military sales to Saudi Arabia, remove U.S. troops we have in there and other punitive actions. If they do that then Saudi could easily turn to China for its defense needs and provide them with access to our high tech military equipment. There would be an end to their cooperation on terrorism. Another Biden caused disaster by returning America to being dependent on foreign sources of energy and dictatorships. His war on fossil fuel and oil companies here in America.