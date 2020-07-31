Letter: Open Air or Closed Air Classrooms

As a retired teacher, I am about to commit heresy; you do not need a classroom, you only need children. The greatest teacher in history – Socrates – taught with nothing more than perhaps a walking stick to point out observations to his students to think about and discuss. The greatest teaching tool is a mind willing to share its insights and knowledge with a mind that is questioning and open.
A classroom is a means to contain and control students; but in containing them, you may also contain the virus and its contamination. If you think your classroom has enough ventilation , try putting 10 or 12 helium balloons in your classroom and see how they move in your classroom. If you aren’t satisfied with their movement, very likely other classrooms are the same.
Taking your students outdoors to a tent or under a tree will be a new experience; you do not need the electronics we have grown use to – all you need is an open and questioning mind.
RRebl
Richard Rebl
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
