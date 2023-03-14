I wanted to take an opportunity to thank Biden and the current administration for their dedicated efforts to educate and train the voters. Prior to Biden, we didn't need to be concerned about being frugal and finding ways to cut activities. This week, gas prices jumped again, to $3.59, so I am learning to drive carefully and slowly and can only shake my head when others flash past to get where they are going. What I don't understand is why Biden is changing his approach and opening new drilling, we, the voters, need to be forced to tighten our belts and pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. Luckily, with all of my time at home, I am learning how to make bread so I can save the cost from the stores. I learned a lot in school and one of those skills was thinking ahead, what would any decision result in? Many in Washington need this skill.