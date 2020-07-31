Letter: Open Letter to President Trump

Dear Mr. President,
We have several yahoos who won't wear a mask when they are in public. They are putting us all at risk. Could you please send some of your brown shirts to Arizona to get these knuckleheads to think of someone other than themselves and wear a mask. Enterprise Rent a car should have plenty of unmarked vans that you can use.
Patrioticly yours
Ken Dunlap
Ken Dunlap
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
